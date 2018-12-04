'Top of food chain' drug gang leaders busted in raid

Multiple police officers in unmarked vehicles raided a Woombye home early Monday morning and arrested multiple people in relation to a drug operation.

THE alleged leaders of a major drug syndicate operating on the Sunshine Coast have been arrested in a dramatic raid where police seized guns, cash and more than $100,000 worth of drugs.

Sunshine Coast Crime Group Detective Inspector, Dave Drinnen was confident police closed a "high-level" and "sophisticated" drug operation running out of three properties at Woombye and Palmwoods.

Det Insp Drinnen said the 12-month investigation came to an end about 4.30amtoday when 40 police officers raided the properties and arrested three main targets.

"They were at the top of the food chain," he said.

"These men were a part of a high-level crime group who were involved in significant and sophisticated operations.

"We spent a lengthy period of time to ensure we could not only combat the problems we have with drugs, but ensure we were able to remove the offenders from the street."

Detective Inspector Dave Drinnen speaks to the media about an early morning drug bust on the Sunshine Coast. Warren Lynam

Officers from the Sunshine Coast District Gang Squad and CIB, along with State Crime Command's Organised Crime Gangs Group, executed the warrants this morning.

During the search of a Palmwoods property, police seized about 1kg of ice, four firearms, cocaine and about $10,000 cash.

Police also seized a further 50g of methylamphetamine and a home-made firearm at a home in Woombye.

Multiple cars were searched in the operation with the contents spilled around the property.

"It's part of the methodology when searching properties," Det Insp Drinnen said.

"We had to be extremely thorough because of the range of diverse concealment methods our offenders had."

Det Insp Drinnen said the combined drug street value was about $100,000.

"It's extremely important for the community we take these drugs, and people off the streets," he said.

"It's not just about arresting people. It involves a lot of engagement with people to make them aware of these drugs."

A 52-year-old man, 60-year-old man and 28-year-old man have been charged with drug trafficking and a number of firearm offences.

Police said the syndicate would also be subject to consorting warning orders under the Serious and Organised Crime legislation.

All three men will appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court tomorrow and police will be objecting to bail.