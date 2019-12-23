Top marks for health service

WHEN it comes to health, patient quality care is paramount and the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service is meeting or exceed state performance benchmarks in some aspects of their 2018-19 Quality of Care Report.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board Chair Peta Jamieson said the report not only reveals nation-leading elective surgery performance, but captures the broader picture of how WBHHS is delivering safer, quality treatment to patients each and every day.

Among some of the highlights of the report is 88 per cent of complaints resolved within 35 calendar days, which is above the Queensland Health benchmark of 80% and the WBHHS goal of 85%. This has risen from 67% in 2016-17.

According to the report there were 2329 compliments and 1474 complaints - most of which were with regards to treatment, access and timing, and communication.

The WBHHS report also indicated there was a decrease in the rate of falls incidents from 0.9% to 0.6% year on year and a maximum Category 3 elective surgery wait time of 156 days across Wide Bay for the 2018-19 year, with some specialties as low as 50 days (gynaecology) and 54 days (urology). These are all well within Queensland Health benchmark of 365 days.

Acting Chief Executive Debbie Carroll said another important aspect of the report was its transparency about areas that WBHHS was working to improve, such as pressure injury incidents and discharges against medical advice.

"It's important to continually assess our delivery of care and identify areas where we need to make improvements, which the Quality of Care Report helps us to do," she said.

"We can also look back on previous reports and see where our actions have resulted in improvements, such as our discharge summaries - which improved from 33% finalised in 48 hours in 2017-18 to 89% in 2018-19.

See the report at https://bit.ly/34PnRHX.