TOP MARKS: From Shalom to acclaimed insurance investigator

ONE of Bundaberg's own is making waves in the insurance investigation game, in fact he's been recognised as one of the best in the world.

Former Shalom College student John Borland is the managing director of ISACORP Limited, a professional services firm based in Auckland, New Zealand that provides insurance and corporate risk advisory services in Australia and New Zealand.

His company specialises in insurance and legal risk advisory and investigations, including forensic advisory, investigations and insurance assessing.

And in 2018 he was awarded International Insurance Investigator of the Year by the International Association of Auto-Theft Investigators, the largest body of specialist auto theft investigators in the world.

"I became the youngest and only recipient ever to win the award outside of USA or South Africa,” he said.

"The award was contested by up to 3500 investigators from over 70 countries.

"I was nominated by QBE Insurance for completing an insurance investigation which recovered three BMWs worth $300k and identified the offenders who orchestrated the theft.”

MAKING STRIDES: John Borland with his company logo. Contributed

It was Mr Borland's desire to help people in claims that require specialist advisory due to their complexity or sensitivity which lead him to the insurance industry.

He said moving into the corporate world was a welcome transition after spending several years in the government world as a detective for the Queensland Police Service.

"I always had a desire for corporate enterprise,” he said.

"I joined the police with the intention of using it as a training ground to enhance my skills in investigations, communications and management.

"I always had a plan for an exit strategy after being appointed as a detective.

"Initially, this was to work at a bank as a fraud investigator, however, the bureaucracy of the Queensland Police changed my mindset around 'salary employment' so I decided to challenge myself in the entrepreneurial space and build my company from the ground up.”

Having started Shalom College in Year8, Borland said he lived in Bundaberg for seven years before relocating to the Gold Coast with fellow 'Bundabergians' Joel Keune and Nathan Broadhurst to play rugby league for Burleigh Bears (a feeder club for Gold Coast Titans) and university.

MAKING STRIDES: John Borland on national TV discussing Terrorism Risk. Contributed

"Shalom was pivotal in the success I have today - you never realise the lessons learnt until you reflect on your past,” he said.

"I still communicate with current principal MrMcMahon and few schools would see a relationship where the current principal is keeping tabs on the success of students from over a decade ago.

"Bundaberg is a breeding ground of some fabulous talent both academically and in sport.

"The township has great teachers, coaches and facilities and I am certainly grateful that I got the opportunity to do my high school there.

"I like to think what I have achieved - going from an 'average' high schooler to the world's best insurance investigator running the 'high growth' risk advisory company in New Zealand is certainly proof that nothing is off limits for current students in Bundaberg.”

Mr Borland said he would like to thank his previous teachers, coaches and mentors still in Bundy.