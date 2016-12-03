Top marks for Bundaberg Hospital ... almost

DESPITE not meeting the benchmark in the number of patients treated within 10 minutes of arrival at the emergency department, Bundaberg Hospital continues to meet or exceed almost all the other state and national benchmarks.

Figures show Bundaberg Hospital is leading the state in elective surgery and, for the second year in a row, treated 100% of its elective surgery patients across all three categories within the recommended timeframe.

According to MyHospitals data, the hospital faltered in the emergency department waiting times where 79% of emergency patients were treated within 10 minutes of arrival at ED, down from 86% last year, and below the peer group average of 83%.

About 81% of urgent patients were treated within 30 minutes of arrival at ED, down from 87% last year, but well above the peer group average of 71%.

Ninety-nine per cent of resuscitation patients were treated within two minutes of arrival.

"The latest figures from October show 82% of patients left Bundaberg Hospital's emergency department within four hours, which exceeds the 80% benchmark set by Queensland Health," Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service acting chief executive Debbie Carroll said.

"All of our Category 1 (resuscitation) patients were treated within the required two minutes.

"A review of the figures has revealed some data collection and processing anomalies, which led to a MyHospitals figure of 99% rather than 100%."

The hospital says among the reasons fewer of its patients left the ED within four hours is an increase in category two and three patients.

"This means we have seen more patients with more complex cases, which naturally means they will need to spend more time in the department being assessed and treated," Ms Carroll said.

The hospital recently established a patient flow committee to identify and address its systems and processes to improve its National Emergency Access Target performance.

"Overall, we're proud of the way our emergency department team has performed," Ms Carroll said.

Maintaining excellent elective surgery waiting lists was a constant challenge and required a team approach, said Ms Carroll.

Despite having one of the best elective surgery waiting lists in the state, Ms Carroll said it was always reviewing its procedures and looking for ways to do things better.

"One thing that has helped efficiency this year is the opening of the minor operations room in July," Ms Carroll said.

"This has helped to take simple procedures such as removing skin cancers and lesions out of the major operating theatres - which require more resources - but more importantly allows the main theatres to focus on the cases that require their resources and equipment the most."