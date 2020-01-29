Top lot goes from under hammer to open market

MORE than 100 people filed into Bargara Headlands on Saturday for the estate’s official opening and auction of the jewel in the crown of the headlands – Lot 17.

Developer Bill Moorhead said it was an exciting morning and while the prestigious block didn’t sell, two other blocks did.

He said the highest bid for Lot 17 was $420,000 but it was passed in at auction and was now on the open market for $600,000.

Mr Moorhead said there was 162 people whom made their way to the auction, a number he believes could be a record for Bundaberg sale.

Future residents cut the ribbon at the official opening of the Bargara Headlands Estate.

While they didn’t find an owner for the top block, Mr Moorhead said he was far from worried, as the right buyer would come along.

He said even if it was the last block in the estate to sell he wasn’t overly concerned, because of how unique it was.

Keeping the beachfront community owned, Lot 17 is the only block that is on the ocean side of the esplanade within the entire estate.

He said the block would probably be bought by someone who’s looking to build an architecture home, but with the property on the open market; it was anyone’s game.

More than just an auction, Mr Moorhead said the official opening went off without a hitch and the future residents cutting the ribbon.

PICK OF THE BUNCH: Lot 17 in the Bargara Headlands estate will go up for auction on January 25.

He said they gathered the people who had already put a deposit down within the estate to officially open the site.

One of the blocks sold on Saturday was bought by someone who prior to the day was unaware of the estate.

Mr Moorhead said the buyer didn’t know it was out there and then bought a slice of land that afternoon.

With the estate “selling well” Mr Moorhead said it was an exciting time out at Bargara Headlands.

Already there has been 25 blocks sold with 10 still for sale in the initial stage of the estate.

Lot 17 is on 903 msq and currently on the market for $600,000.

For more information about the out the top block head to https://bit.ly/2tTPXp6