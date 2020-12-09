Top jockey back in hunt for premiership honours

Ipswich race winner Raging Pole, ridden by Jimmy Orman and trained by Tony and Maddy Sears. Picture: Claire Power

TURF CHAT

Brett Kitching

JOCKEY Jim Orman made the most of the pleasant conditions at the Ipswich races today as he moved to equal top of the Jockey’s premiership ladder.

After a hot 39 degree day at last Friday‘s meeting, a cooling southerly breeze was prevalent throughout the day.

Orman made it win number 11 at Ipswich this season to move back level with Ben Thompson at the top of the jockey’s ladder in a tightly contested season to date.

Winners from every point

THE home base of winners was spread around SEQ and even into NSW at today’s Ipswich race meeting.

The first of the day went to the Canungra based Portobello Road for trainer Kacy Fogden. Former South African rider Mark du Plessis was aboard this colt who collected his maiden career win at Ipswich after placing second at his previous start at the same track.

Portobello Road was kept safe on the third line of betting at $5.50 in the market after the promising placing at the previous start.

The second of the day went to Raging Pole for the Toowoomba based Tony and Maddysen Sears stable with Orman guiding the four-year-old-gelding to the post first.

It was then to Murwillumbah for the next winner as the Matt Dunn trained Stuck With You won with Jim Byrne in the saddle.

After a late start to the current season, Byrne is collecting regular winners at Ipswich as he seeks his 10th jockey’s premiership at Bundamba.

Dunn is also a former Ipswich premier trainer having become the first interstate trainer to achieve that title.

The fourth of the day went to Li’l Rodge for Toowoomba trainer Mark Currie with former Victorian rider Andrew Mallyon as he continues to collect winners after moving to the sunshine state.

The fifth race of the day went to former jockey and now Brisbane based trainer Chris Munce who extended his lead at the top of the Ipswich training ladder for the current season.

Munce’s 11th winner for the season was three-year-old filly Goldschlager who collected her maiden win at her fifth career start. It was the filly’s first start at Ipswich and she went out at $5 in the market.

Wagering guides programming over summer

THE proven trend of higher wagering turnover later in the day and into the early evening has been applied by Racing Queensland with start times for their race meetings.

Today was possibly the latest ever race start time at Ipswich as the last of the day was set down for 5.44pm.

The first race on an eight event card was at 1.37pm as racing is further adapted to trends of wagering – the lifeblood of the sport.

Wagering takeouts provide around 85% of the funding of all three codes of racing and programmers at Racing Queensland are well alert to this, adapting times of races to the periods of wagering sweet spots.

Next meeting

IPSWICH racing in December continues on Thursdays 17th and Christmas Eve.

The 2021 year of racing at Bundamba has an early start on New Year’s Day.