Top gong for Bundaberg doctor's support of rural GPs

TOP AWARD: The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) has named Bundaberg's Dr Denise Powell the winner of the RACGP's top rural accolade, the 2017 Brian Williams Award.

A BUNDABERG doctor has taken out one of the top accolades in the rural medical field.

Denise Powell of Millbank Medical Practice was named the winner of The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners' Brian Williams Award.

Dr Brian Williams was a rural GP and medical educator and advocate for rural general practice and education at all levels.

The award is presented each year to a GP who has made a significant contribution to the personal and professional welfare of rural doctors.

RACGP president Bastian Seidel said Dr Powell was a doctor whose guidance and support had enabled other rural GPs and GP registrars to dedicate themselves to their patients, families and communities.

"Dr Powell is a deserving recipient of this year's Brian Williams Award,” Dr Seidel said.

"She is known throughout Bundaberg and its surrounding region for her dedication to her patients and their families and her passion for general practice education.

"Dr Powell is also passionate about general practice education and has provided guidance and support for many other GPs, GP registrars, medical students, nurses and physician's assistants.”

Dr Powell said she was honoured to receive the award.

"I think general practice suits me best,” Dr Powell said.

"As I was progressing through medicine as a student, I believed in my great naivete that it would be more useful to try to work with people at the beginning rather that at the significantly progressed and end stages of mental health.

"I was honoured to receive the award, mainly shocked and surprised, and hugely humbled by the fact that my colleagues had nominated me.

"I feel that I am simply their representative because I know they too do what I do and so do many other rural doctors.

"I am particularly proud to represent rural women of our profession.”

The RACGP also presented Dr Cassie Rickard the 2017 RACGP Rural Registrar of the Year Award last Thursday.

RACGP president Dr Bastian Seidel said Dr Rickard has become a valuable part of the workforce and community in Victoria's Gippsland region.

"Her commitment to rural healthcare has been exceptional and has been evident from her time as a medical student, when she actively sought remote placements in East Gippsland and the Northern Territory,” Dr Seidel said.