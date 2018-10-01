Menu
Max Acquasanta leads a pack in close racing in the Cadet 9 class.
Sport

Top four is good enough for Max

Shane Jones
by
1st Oct 2018 9:44 AM
MOTORSPORT: You couldn't wipe the smile off Bundy's Max Acquasanta after the Queensland Kart Championships in Bundy.

The youngster finished fourth in the main race and fourth overall in the Cadet 9 class after one of the best weekends of racing he has had in his short career.

Acquasanta started the final in fourth after finishing inside the top four in all of his heats.

He then held third early before falling back to fourth by the middle of the race.

The Cadet 9 junior then valiantly fought to overtake the Jaxson and Jenson Burns in the final few laps but just fell short of the vital move.

"There was a bit of room but I didn't want to risk (a crash),” Acquasanta said.

"I tried hard (to make a move) but it was quite fun racing.

"When I came into the pits I was so happy, I had a happy cry.”

The championship was taken out by Ipswich karter Max Walton.

For Acquasanta, he now plans to compete for the rest of the season in Bundaberg and win the club championship in his class.

In 2019 he will upgrade the Cadet 12 class.

"I'd like to thank the best mechanic in the world, aka my dad,” he said.

"I also want to thank my mum for being the best cheerleader and brother for cheering me on.

"I want to thank my cousin Troy (Loeskow) as well as Michael Patrizi and Patrizicorse.”

bundaberg kart club max acquasanta queensland karting championships
Bundaberg News Mail

