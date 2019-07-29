Top four dominate in the race to the finals in the WBPL

GOOD SHOT: Joshua Advaney watches his shot head towards the goal.

FOOTBALL: Wide Bay Premier League results after round 13 have lead to a clear break in the top four from the remainder of the competition.

Brothers Aston Villa and Sunbury are still mathematically alive in the competition but will have to hope teams ahead fall in the final four rounds.

Bingera lead the competition on 35 points after they defeated Brothers Aston Villa 3-1.

They are followed by Across the Waves who were fortunate to escape with a 2-1 win over Doon Villa.

Doon Villa matched it with the Bundaberg side but were unable to capitalise on their chances.

The KSS Jets continue to hold on to third position after defeating the young United Warriors team 6-0.

United Park Eagles who sit in fourth position on the table easily accounted for the Buccaneers 8-0.

The young Buccaneers side are re-building and with their squad affected by injuries, blooded four under 16 players for their first taste of senior football.

In the final match of the round Sunbury defeated Granville in a Maryborough derby 5-3.

Round fourteen has already seen a victory to Bingera over ATW 4-1 after the match was played last week.

The other round fourteen fixtures are to be played on Wednesday.

Brothers Aston Villa will be wanting to upset the United Park Eagles to keep their slim finals chances alive.

Sunbury will battle Doon Villa at Villa Park with an attack at all cost attitude to stay alive in the finals race.

Granville and the United Warriors play for pride at Fedration Park while the KSS Jets will be searching for another win against the Buccaneers.

A win by the Jets will see them close the gap to Across the Waves to a solitary point .

A loss and a win by UPE will have the KSS Jets drop to fourth.