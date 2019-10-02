Top five players in first week of new cricket competition

CRICKET: The first weekend saw some impressive performances from cricketers as the Rum City Foods Intra Cup starts.

Here are five that caught our eye.

1. Ryan Norton — The Waves — 149 not out

Scored almost 60 per cent of the teams runs and led the side to victory.

He was the most impressive player in the first week.

2. Nathan Van Eekeren — Norths — 4/25 and 10 runs

Not a bad way to say hello to the Bundaberg competition.

The ex-South Australian decimated The Waves line-up and then was able to score handy runs at the end.

Matt Pozzebon — The Waves — 4/22

The teenager had the best opening round figures of the weekend as he took key wickets in the middle of the innings to steer the game towards The Waves.

Jarrod Laycock — Brothers — 84

Almost outscored the whole of Past Highs with his 84.

A strong start to the season from one of Bundy’s best batsmen.

Martin Maloney — Maryborough — 82

Maloney was the leading run scorer for Fraser Coast sides in the opening round of the competition.

His 82 wasn’t enough though to beat Hervey Bay.