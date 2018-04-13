Top five finish for Taryn at the games

Bundaberg's Taryn Gollshewsky competes in the women's discus final at Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast.

GAMES: Bundaberg's Taryn Gollshewsky admits it is going to take her some time to process her performance at the Commonwealth Games.

The 24-year-old finished fifth in the women's discus at Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast, just short of the medal finish she was aiming for.

Gollshewsky threw a distance of 55.47m on her final throw of the night but it was less than two metres away from the 57.43m that was needed for bronze.

The Bundy athlete had her chances to get the distance but was not able to throw the mark as she threw foul throws with her second and fifth attempt.

She was also well short of her personal best of 60.27m, which would have given her a medal.

"I'm going to be honest here and say I am gutted with my performance tonight,” she told her fans on her Facebook page.

"A medal was there for the taking and I blew it.

"I know I can do so much better.”

She said the performance was hard to take after gaining plenty of support from the local community.

"Thank you from the bottom of this small town country girl's heart,” she said.

"I have been overwhelmed with messages and will try to get back to you all when I can.

"You guys are amazing and I will make you proud in the future.”

Gollshewsky's finish was her highest at the Games after finishing ninth in Glasgow.

Fellow Aussie Dani Stevens took the gold with a Games record throw of 68.26m with her fourth attempt.