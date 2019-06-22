Top five areas the Bundaberg League need to address

RUGBY LEAGUE: If Bundaberg Rugby League could return to its glory days what would be the top five areas they need to address?

Over recent months there has been plenty of talk on social media and around footy fields about the Bundaberg Rugby League and how it needs to change.

The top five issues raised by the fans and the league community included:

Number of home games for clubs

Player numbers

Equitable match draw

Player payments

Crowd behaviour

The league is currently facing the all-too familiar issues that effect long-term survival of all regional sports.

We interviewed Bundaberg Rugby League chairman Mike Ireland to discuss the five areas identified.

Number of home games for clubs

Under the current system that has been in place for the past few seasons, regional club's Hervey Bay Seagulls, Wallaroos and Maryborough Brothers receive four home games out of the 16 round season.

All games in Bundaberg are held at Salter Oval in Bundaberg with Past Brothers the only Bundaberg side to host a home game at their ground this season.

The argument raised by fans and some clubs is that they need the home games to obtain revnue to survive.

Ireland responded to the issue by reiterating the league was committed to a six month lease of the oval.

"All teams have discussed this are happy with how it is at present.”

The Eastern Suburbs and Wests clubs do not have home games to play fixtures at.

Player Numbers

The current competition has three grades - under 18, reserve grade and A grade.

It is not uncommon for players to play an under 18 match followed by a reserve or a grade match.

Ireland understood the concerns and was working with QRL and Central Division to look at solutions to address the matter.

"I think that players have other commitments these days including work and family,” he said

"Personally I think there should be more Sunday football.”

"People are also spoilt with choice of sports now compared to 10 years ago.”

Equitable match draws

In the 2019 season with the withdrawl of Isis from the competition there are seven teams in A grade.

This creates a bye for one team each weekend.

The season is run over 16 rounds which does not allow each team to play each other in an even amount of matches.

Five of the seven team have two byes while two teams receive three.

"It is something we need to look at, perhaps we create a bigger competition with two division to create equity,” Ireland said.

Player Payments

Some clubs pay their players match payments or a sign-on bonus while other clubs cannot.

Each club operate under different models and are governed by their committees as to how they manage this.

"The BRL can't control what clubs do in relation to player payments, this is a club issue,” he said.

"Clubs have to manage their finances otherwise they won't survive.”

"It is the same as business, some have more budget to spend.”

Crowd behaviour

Clubs who host home games are responsible for ensuring patrons and spectators are safe and act in an appropriate manner.

Ireland and the league have adopted the 'Not in our house' program which has seen some supporters removed and banned from games.”

"Clubs are also responsible for ensuring they have crowd controllers when their teams are playing,” he said.

Moving forward Ireland believes that the game will only grow if the league and clubs work together to find solutions to the challenges facing all sport in regional communities.