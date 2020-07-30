Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Andrew Dadley. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
Andrew Dadley. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
Crime

Top firey guilty of raping colleague

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
30th Jul 2020 12:05 PM

A jury has found a former top firefighter guilty of raping a female colleague after a staff Christmas party in 2016.

After one day of deliberation, the jury found Andrew Thomas Dadley guilty by a jury of two charges, sexual intercourse without consent and indecent assault.

The 45-year-old was found not guilty of the first count of rape.

Dadley appeared stunned as the verdict was read to the court, sitting slumped in the dock and slowly shaking his head.

The Crown had alleged the woman woke to find Dadley, 45, on top of her.

Dadley denied any sexual acts took place and told the court he was woken by the woman hitting him.

More to come

Originally published as Top firey guilty of raping colleague

More Stories

crime firefighters rape

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Submerged car in Burnett river allegedly stolen

        premium_icon Submerged car in Burnett river allegedly stolen

        News Police are urging the public and any witnesses with information to come forward as the search for the driver continues.

        NAMED: Everyone expected in Bundy court today

        premium_icon NAMED: Everyone expected in Bundy court today

        News A full list of people expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

        Identified: Outrage as deceptive teens cause COVID chaos

        premium_icon Identified: Outrage as deceptive teens cause COVID chaos

        News Two teenage girls with COVID-19 have been fined $4000 each

        High alert: Cluster fears sweep city on edge

        premium_icon High alert: Cluster fears sweep city on edge

        News Families, business fear worst as new cases confirmed