MONEY TALKS: The ATO have release their 2016-17 Tax Statistics revealing which areas and occupations earned the most.
TOP DOLLAR: Where Bundy employees sit in the wage game

Geordi Offord
31st Mar 2019 5:00 AM
THE Australian Taxation Office have released their 2016-17 Tax Statistics showing the highest and lowest-paid areas in the country.

Last financial year Bundaberg's average taxable income was $46,607. It was $48,100 in 2014-15.

However, the former figure is more than double the $20,589 Callaghan or Newcastle University, New South Wales are earning or the $23,225 in Mondure and Marshlands in Queensland.

The statistics also revealed the country's highest earning areas are Coasters Retreat, Currawong Beach and Palm Beach in NSW at $230,000.

The report included the top-10 paid occupations, with surgeons coming first at $394,866 annually, followed by anaesthetists at $367,343.

Of Australia's lowest-paid professions, fast food cooks were served $18,616 a year, with hospitality workers following in second place at $19,102.

Farmers were also on the lowest-paid list at $22,378 a year.

The figures also showed the professions where women earned more than men.

A female magistrate earns an average of $262,152 a year whereas a male magistrate earns $255,177.

