TOP DOLLAR: Where Bundy employees sit in the wage game
THE Australian Taxation Office have released their 2016-17 Tax Statistics showing the highest and lowest-paid areas in the country.
Last financial year Bundaberg's average taxable income was $46,607. It was $48,100 in 2014-15.
However, the former figure is more than double the $20,589 Callaghan or Newcastle University, New South Wales are earning or the $23,225 in Mondure and Marshlands in Queensland.
The statistics also revealed the country's highest earning areas are Coasters Retreat, Currawong Beach and Palm Beach in NSW at $230,000.
The report included the top-10 paid occupations, with surgeons coming first at $394,866 annually, followed by anaesthetists at $367,343.
Of Australia's lowest-paid professions, fast food cooks were served $18,616 a year, with hospitality workers following in second place at $19,102.
Farmers were also on the lowest-paid list at $22,378 a year.
The figures also showed the professions where women earned more than men.
A female magistrate earns an average of $262,152 a year whereas a male magistrate earns $255,177.