Tony Clowes, Maryborough Patrol Group Inspector, speaks about road safety.
News

Top cop’s plea: ‘Don’t die for the sake of five minutes’

Christian Berechree
18th Aug 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 6:04 AM
AFTER a string of fatal crashes, the region's top cop is concerned basic road safety messages still aren't getting through.

Maryborough Patrol Group Inspector Tony Clowes said drivers needed to constantly be aware of conditions and road rules.

"With an analysis of some of the tragic and fatal accidents we've had in our area of late, seat belts, fatigue, inattention and speed (have played a factor), he said.

"Please, for the sake of five minutes, don't put the lives of yourselves, your family and other road users at risk."

Insp Clowes spoke to reporters after visiting Fraser Island with United Kingdom Consul General for Queensland and the Northern Territory, Joanne Freeman.

The visit was part of an awareness-raising trip for road safety campaign, Driving is Different Down Under.

British Consul General for Queensland and the Northern Territory Joanne Freeman, with Maryborough Patrol Group Inspector Tony Clowes, visited Fraser Island in an effort to understand the challenges of driving on its beaches.
Insp Clowes said rural roads, highways and beaches were key areas of focus for police as they worked to drive the road toll down.

"With regards to reducing the road toll, our key strategy is our rural roads and highways, particular in the areas of fatigue, seat belts, drug driving and inattention," he said.

"There have certainly been incidents of late in the area where we've had unacceptable driving behaviour from members of the public on our beaches.

"The beaches are very unforgiving if you drive in an unsafe manner and you don't drive to conditions."

He said it was especially important to get this message out to visitors planning trips to the Fraser Coast once COVID-19 restrictions ease.

"When we talk about backpackers, they're young and tend to be inexperienced," Insp Clowes said.

"If you're driving on the beaches for a period of time, you can get overconfident.

"The key message is please, drive to the conditions and drive safely."

