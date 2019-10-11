Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUTT OUT: Police are on the lookout for smokers doing the wrong thing.
BUTT OUT: Police are on the lookout for smokers doing the wrong thing.
News

Top cop fines cigarette butt dumpers

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
11th Oct 2019 2:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDY’S top cop is so disgusted with smokers flicking their butts out of car windows he’s been personally fining them.

Officers are shocked that drivers are being so reckless during dry conditions, with the region drought-declared.

Flicking a cigarette butt attracts a traffic infringement notice.

Inspector Pat Swindells said that, with the current weather and dry conditions, such careless behaviour would not be tolerated by police.

“In the last two weeks, I have issued two tickets to drivers throwing cigarettes butts out windows along Goodwood Road,” Insp Swindells said.

“Both drivers received a $533 fine and the loss of two demerit points.

“With long dry grass alongside the road in high risk fire conditions, the actions of these drivers put lives and property at risk.”

Insp Swindells said police would continue to be on the lookout for people dumping butts.

bundaberg cigarette butts cigarettes drought fire police smokers
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    $12K cash, drugs found in raids at Thabeban

    premium_icon $12K cash, drugs found in raids at Thabeban

    News MORE than 4kg of marijuana has been found after Bundaberg police raided a house and shed at Thabeban.

    Homeless man gets bail after everything goes up in flames

    premium_icon Homeless man gets bail after everything goes up in flames

    News A HOMELESS man has been granted bail after his only home and mode of transport went...

    UPDATE: Severe storm warning for Wide Bay region

    premium_icon UPDATE: Severe storm warning for Wide Bay region

    Weather BUNDABERG can expect to feel a bit of relief from the higher temperatures the...

    Health Minister wants more detail on Pennington sacking

    premium_icon Health Minister wants more detail on Pennington sacking

    Breaking Health Minister to assess the termination of Adrian Pennington