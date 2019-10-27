Menu
A man was allegedly seen trying to steal a bottle of Captain Morgan rum from Dan Murphy’s.
Top cop busts man allegedly trying to steal rum down pants

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
27th Oct 2019 12:15 PM
A MAN has been allegedly caught in the act trying to steal a bottle of alcohol by one of Bundy’s top cops.

And apparently his taste wasn’t for the region’s famous drop, Bundaberg Rum, but rather a rival.

About 3.15pm on Friday, the 30-year-old was allegedly seen by Inspector Pat Swindells putting a bottle of Captain Morgan rum down his pants at Dan Murphy’s on Targo St.

The man was issued a notice to appear and is due to front Bundaberg Magistrates Court on November 15.

It’s not the first time this month Insp. Swindells has allegedly caught crims in the act.

A fortnight ago he busted drivers discarding cigarette butts along Goodwood Rd.

