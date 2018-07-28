This top chef wants to see brains on the menu

Chef at Royal George Hotel in Nambour, Mark Pedroche has been named as a finalist in the Queensland Chef of the Year contest and will be entering an Asian-inspired dish.

IT WILL be Philippines dish Kinilau in round one and, if a Nambour chef gets his way, offal in round two of the Queensland Chef of the Year cooking contest.

Nambour Royal George Hotel head chef Mark Paul Pedroche was selected among hundreds as a finalist for the cooking competition held in Brisbane next weekend, which will be held in two heats.

Contestants will first need to come up with a dish using centre-cut pork belly and tenderloin, with fruit and vegetables and Mr Pedroche told the Daily he planned to serve Kinilau.

"In the Philippines, pork is our main meat, so this is great for me," Mr Pedroche said.

"I will be grilling the pork, so it keeps that charcoal flavour without being burnt, and then cook it in vinegar, a bit like ceviche (raw fish and prawns marinated); it will be inspired by my heritage."

But the second heat will be a bigger challenge. Contestants will have to cook a dish from a mystery box and Mr Pedroche is certain one of the main ingredients will be offal.

Pork Dinuguan with Puto Pandan.

"I'm sure it will be heart or brains or something," he said.

"We love that in the Philippines. We don't put anything to waste and I have ideas for it...today I had salmon head for lunch with some tamarind, ginger, onions and green chilli and it was great."

Mr Pedroche, 30, started his 19-year career as a chef at an American-style fine dining restaurant in Dubai. He said his game plan going into the competition was to keep it simple.

"You can't stress, and you can't try and over complicate it," Mr Pedroche said.

"Stay relaxed and cook nice food."