Top boxer was a lover not a fighter

6th May 2017 5:00 AM
Former Bundaberg boxer Noel Arundell has passed away.
Former Bundaberg boxer Noel Arundell has passed away. Craig Warhurst

ALTHOUGH remembered as a champion boxer, Noel Arundell was a lover, not a fighter.

He cared about people.

His mates were long-standing.

He proposed to nearly every female that he met ... including his nurse during his last stay in hospital.

Mr Arundell lived in Brisbane for about 15 years but preferred to live in his beloved Bundy.

In his youth, Mr Arundell enjoyed much success in sport.

He was part of premiership teams in soccer and basketball, he captained an inter-city school rugby league team and scored the winning try, and served as a life saver for several summers at Bargara.

He had the stamina for most sports, but his main sport was boxing.

Boxing was a very popular sport in those days - it was also a school sport.

The NewsMail reported in 1957 that a crowd of "800 attended Austral Hall to see a total of 48 bouts for the fourth annual boxing tournament of the Christian Brothers High School”.

Mr Arundell first learned the noble art of self-defence to protect himself from neighbourhood bullies and quickly found success by winning the first of many zone titles at the age of 11.

At age 12, he won the first of his four state titles.

Titles were very competitive in those days. For a Wide Bay title, he might have to fight twice in one night. For a state title, it usually meant a fight each night of the week-long tournament.

In 1966, Mr Arundell qualified as an Olympic referee and judge at the age of 21.

However, in just a decade, boxing lost its popularity due to inherent risks.

Mr Arundell himself was a casualty.

He had the misfortune to referee a fight, after which an 18-year-old collapsed and died.

Eventually evidence at the inquest showed that the deceased had been knocked unconscious playing football earlier that day - unknown to the boxing officials - and the referee had stopped the fight while he was still standing.

Mr Arundell never quite recovered from the stress of the inquiry, so began a cycle of health and hospitals.

Mr Arundell friends were keepers. Through his long period of illness, he was supported by strong friendships he made at school and through sport.

His Bundy mates stuck by him through his last 10 years that he lived in Brisbane. He was sustained by daily phone conversations.

Thank you to all those who supported Mr Arundell - he was loved.

A wake in celebration of Mr Arundell's life is being organised.

Email Bevan Bailey at bevingbbailey@gmail.com.

Bundaberg News Mail

