Top 50 Homes: Queenslanders love their heritage houses

When it comes to homes, Queenslanders love a Queenslander.

Despite featuring multi-million dollar coastal properties with views to die for, and luxury inner-city houses dripping with high-end features in our Qld Top 50 Homes list, published as a two-part series in The Courier and Sunday Mail last weekend, readers have shown that their preference is for a more historical offering.

According to the readers' ranking, three of the top ten favoured homes are heritage properties, with a fourth sitting just outside the ten at No. 11.

Foley House has been ranked as No. 3 in the Top 50 Homes list by readers.

Foley House at 75 Woodstock Road, Toowong, which sold this year for $2.55 million, sight unseen, to an expat, came in at No. 3 on the readers' list; we had it at a much more modest No. 45.

Built in 1916, Foley House is one of the original Queenslander homes in Brisbane's west.

Covering 1465 sqm, comprising three lots, it was once owned by Queensland politician and the city's fifth mayor, Albert Hockings and his wife, Elizabeth. The second owner of the house was the Foley family. In 1939 Clare Foley became the fourth woman to be admitted as a solicitor to the Supreme Court of Queensland.

The property has had only one other owner since, until its sale in August. The six-bedroom, four-bathroom house is rich in character features such as pressed-metal ceilings, leadlight glass windows and French doors. It was updated in 2002 by the architect Andrew Gildea, who opened up the lower level, added new stairs, a deck and a pool.

Birkdale House, once owned by Anna Spiro, is sitting at No. 4 with readers.

Following close behind at No. 4 is Birkdale House; No. 40 on the judges' list.

The property at 27 Roger Street, Birkdale, was most recently owned by Queensland's renowned interior designer Anna Spiro before it sold to a local Brisbane family in September for an undisclosed sum over $2 million.

What is unique about the house is that the floor plan has remained relatively untouched since it was built in the 1880s. The only new additions have been a lick of paint and a new roof roof, which blew off in a past storm.

Made up of a main residence and a guesthouse, period details such as decorative breezeways, VJ walls, timber floors, casement windows, tiled mosaics, picture rails and lofty ceilings feature throughout.

Amity in New Farm is an oldie but a goodie and has readers ranking it No. 8 on their list.

Coming in at No. 8 was Amity at 101 Welsby Street, New Farm, which is estimated to be worth more than $15 million and came in at N0. 30 on the judges' list.

One of the oldest surviving timber riverfront residences in Brisbane, Amity is a cheeky nod to the romance of yesteryear, and what it lacks in height it more than makes up for in girth, with some 2127sq m of land surrounding it. Brisbane businessman, politician and the city's first rugby halfback Thomas Welsby had the four-bedroom house built in 1892. It has exquisite detailing, from stained-glass panels that carry the home's name, to brass compass points etched into the front path.

Brisbane architect Tony Dempsey bought the property in 1997 and has preserved the home's original character while remodelling the main bathroom, improving the kitchen and adding an ensuite to the master bedroom.

Cintra House, one of Brisbane’s oldest homes, is sitting just outside the Top 10 in the readers’ list.

Last but not least, Queensland's Top 50 Homes covergirl, Cintra House, is sitting at No. 11 with readers (No. 26 with the judges).

Situated at 23 Boyd St, Bowen Hills it sold for $6.6 million in March and is one of the city's oldest residential homes. Built in 1863, Cintra House is a true relic of Brisbane's past. The two-storey, six-bedroom, sandstone home sits on an elevated, 3000 sqm site 2.5km from the CBD.

It was designed by architect Benjamin Backhouse, who is credited with numerous Brisbane landmarks, and has a rich history, having once been used as a convent and serving as the home to Queensland's 10th premier, Boyd Dunlop Morehead. It has multiple formal and informal living and dining areas, ornate 3.6m-high ceilings and a marble fireplace. It is one of Brisbane's oldest and most beautiful historic residences that will never be replicated.

Did you miss the Qld Top 50 Homes last week? You can still view the full list below and rank your favourites.

Queensland's Top 50 homes revealed

Originally published as Top 50 Homes: Queenslanders love their heritage houses