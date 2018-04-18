Top 10 walking trails and tracks on the Sunshine Coast

WHETHER you're looking to embark on a four-hour trek up or a leisurely 20-minute beachside stroll, there's plenty options to get out and about on the Sunshine Coast.

We've got you covered. Here's a list of the top 10 best places walking treks, trails and spots across the Coast.

Question is, which one are you going to do first?

The views from the top of Mt Coolum can not be beat. Patrick Williams

1. Mount Coolum

Nothing is better than the view from the top of Mount Coolum on a clear day. The 208-metre mountain makes for a challenging trek, best done early morning or late afternoon. The average person can complete the climb in just over half and hour, while the fitter climbers race to the top like it's nothing.

An estimated 50,000 people climb the mountain each year and it's easy to see why. The view at the top is amazing. with 360 degree views of the coastal area, including Point Cartwright and the Glass House Mountains to the south, the Blackall Range to the west, and Noosa Heads to the north. There's no toilet facilities at the park.

2. Noosa National Park

Noosa National Park is located in the heart of Noosa. Access from Hastings Street follow Park Road around Laguna Bay headland to the car park entrance.

The National Park encompasses a rocky coastline and sheltered coves. No matter what your fitness level, you can explore one of its five varied tracks from the 1km Palm Grove Circuit, Tanglewood Track to reach Hell's Gates (6.9km), the 3.4km Noosa Hill Track or the 10.8km Coastal track.

Kondalilla Falls are the perfect way to get back to nature. Photo: Sunshine Coast Destination Limited. Sunshine Coast Destinations Ltd

3. Kondalilla Falls, Kondalilla National Park

Named after the spectacular Kondalilla Falls, where Skene Creek drops 90m into a rainforest valley, this park is a cool mountain retreat and an important refuge for many native animals and plants.

Enjoy a picnic at Kondalilla Falls day-use area. Walkers can choose the easy 2.4km Picnic Creek Circuit, the moderate 3.2km Rock Pools Walk or the more challenging 4.6km Kondalilla Falls Circuit.

Maroochydore River is a wonderful place for a sunset stroll. Karen Simpson

4. Maroochy River foreshore

Start at Sports Road, Bli Bli for a beautiful walk along the river. The 1.2km sealed boardwalk allows visitors to easily explore wet and dry eucalypt forests, rainforest, melaleuca forest, casuarina woodland, salt marsh and mangroves.

Nothing beats the waterfall treat at the end of a walk through Buderim Forest. Lou O'Brien

5. Buderim Forest

Tucked away just off the main streets of Buderim is a wonderful and easy walk through the Buderim Forest towards the beautiful Buderim waterfall. Start at Harry's Lane, just off the bottom of Lindsay Rd to stroll along the 700m long wooden boardwalk. peer over the edge to see clean trickling water flowing through the forest, past the palms, rocks and vines. This is the easiest walk and is wheelchair friendly.

]Once the boardwalk ends, things turn to bush and it's a bit more of an adventure to reach the waterfalls and rockpools. To access the waterfall direct, start at the top of Lindsay Rd and turn at Quorn Close. The walk is easy to moderate to the waterfall but is not wheelchair-friendly. The work is well worth it to reach the stunning hidden gem of Buderim- the waterfall.

Maroochy Botanical Gardens make for a great stroll. Brett Wortman

6. Maroochy Botanical Gardens

A beautiful spot for a stroll and a picnic, the Maroochy Botanical Gardens at Tanawha are a great choice for kids. The gardens span 112 hectares located just off Tanawha Tourist Drive.

Take a tour with a trained guide on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month, just meet at the information sign near the car park for a nice stroll starting at 9am. Otherwise come and enjoy the surrounds for yourself

The Coolum boardwalk is a safe, easy walk with views of the beach. Mike Garry

7. Coolum Boardwalk

Nothing beats an oceanside stroll and one of the best places for that is Coolum. The short walk along the boardwalk is designed to be suitable for people for all abilities and is lit at night time to be accessible at all times of the day. Starting from the lights at the t-junction of Beach Road and David Low Way, head up the boardwalk to Point Perry offers great views and a rest spot.

Check out views north right up to Noosa. First Bay can also be seen from here in all its glory.

The walk along Golden Beach is easy and beautiful. Brett Wortman

8. Caloundra's coastal pathway

Caloundra's Coastal Pathway is a breathtaking nine-kilometre stretch of paths, meandering along Caloundra's beaches from Bells Creek in the south to Point Cartwright in the north.

With sights such as a lighthouse, lakes, creeks and surf beaches cropping up along the Coastal Pathway, this scenic trail is a great reason to get out and about and explore Caloundra's natural beauty.

Jogging along Alexandra Parade. Iain Curry

9. Maroochydore to Mooloolaba Esplanade walk

Join the cavalcade of walkers who choose the Mooloolaba esplanade for their exercise spot. The walk is easy and the view is simply amazing. For those looking for a harder workout, there's plenty of exercise equipment dotted along the way on Alexandra Parade and stairs down towards the beach which make for a great circuit. Stop for a cheeky coffee at one of the cafes before returning back to the car.

The walk along Currimundi foreshore is stunning.

10.Currimundi Foreshore Reserve

Near Gamban Esplanade and Westaway Parade. Take an easy 1.4km stroll along the southern shoreline of Currimundi Lake between Gamban Esplanade and the beach or walk through o Kathleen McArthur Conservation Park on the north side of the. Fantastic chance to take the kids for a walk with plenty of wildlife to spot along the way.