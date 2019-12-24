Top 10 books to read during the Christmas holidays

Alastair Elliott reads an Australian crime novel which he considers to be the best in the top 10 novels he recommends during the Christmas holidays.

ELLIOTT’S Bookshop contains 33,000 books, and yet owner Alastair Elliott was fast in gathering a top 10 recommendations for the Christmas holidays.

Crime features heavily on the list.

“Contrary to popular opinion, crime does pay … in a bookshop,” Mr Elliott said.

Scrublands by Chris Hammer

1) Scrublands

NEWCOMER Chris Hammer has won several awards for this book.

“I just finished reading it, he’s very good. It’s a pure Australian outback crime and very well put together,” Mr Elliott said.

2) Belle

BELLE is the first in a historical fiction series by Lesley Pearse.

The bookstore owner has found it to be a standout novel from a popular author.

3) Where the River Runs

FLEUR McDonald stands out as an Australian author writing about strong female characters in rural scenes.

Mr Elliott said this book remains consistent with that style.

The Titanic Secret by Clive Cussler

4) The Titanic Secret

CLIVE Cussler and Jack Du Brul work together in what is a prequel and a sequel to an earlier novel called Raise the Titanic.

Mr Elliott describes Cussler’s novels as men’s adventure stories that are fast moving.

5) Make Me

THIS Lee Child book is the 20th novel in the Jack Reacher series.

Reacher is described as someone who never loses.

“He always helps out people who are downtrodden, and he sorts out the baddies, to put it bluntly,” Mr Elliott said.

6) The Delta

TONY Park is an Australian author who has a fascination with Africa.

“It (the Delta) is a very in-depth study of a family, and is a good novel,” the bookstore owner said.

7) Redemption

MR ELLIOTT had to do a quick swap between books by crime writer David Baldacchi, eventually deciding on Redemption.

It was a portrayal of how the FBI deal with crime in the United States, he said.

Gallipoli Street by Mary Anne O'Connor

8) Gallipoli Street

“I haven’t read it, but it was very popular with women,” Mr Elliott said, referring to the Australian Anzac debut of author Mary-Anne O’Connor.

9) The Shepherd’s Hut

Australian novelist Tim Winton published this novel last year after a five year hiatus.

It’s a gritty and raw piece, if you like Winton’s rough conversational style.

It’s the only one among the top 10 list that the reporter has read.

10) The Choice

Mr Elliott believes Nicolas Sparks’ popularity in the romance genre comes from involving all members of the family in his stories.