Toowoomba's last active cattle saleyard hits the market

THE last active cattle saleyard left in Toowoomba has now hit the market.

Colliers International has listed the Elders saleyard and complex on South St in Harristown for sale through an expressions of interest campaign.

The 6.94-hectare site, which features yards for beef cattle, dairy, pork and calves, also included Elders' office space and rural supplies store.

Lead agent Dan Dwan said the site, made up of 50 individual titles, would suit either an investor or future developer.

"The bigger picture is this is a cracking site for not only an investor to come into the market, but also as a potential for a development site," he said.

"The 50 titles across a site this size makes it more attractive for an investment or development point of view, because they don't need to worry about significant infrastructure charges with lot configurations.

"The lots were already sitting there, so it's a fairly straight-forward development."

Elders will still remain on-site with an extended lease, though the agreement has early access provisions.

Qld livestock manager Paul Holm said Elders had a long history at the saleyard and in Toowoomba.

"This is the last saleyard in Toowoomba - there used to be three and this is all that's left," he said. "The Toowoomba office won the Elders Branch of the Year two years ago, so it's a strong office and there are heaps of staff there.

"In Toowoomba itself, there are at least 25 staff."

The saleyard currently processes about 30,000 animals every year.

The expressions of interest period starts later this month and will run until December.

For more information about the listing, call Dan Dwan on 0418 799 792.

