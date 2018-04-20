Menu
WORLD CLASS: Toowoomba body-builder Teanna Born with her trophy at the World Fitness Federation Universe competition in Orlando.
News

Toowoomba woman rises to pinnacle of world bodybuilding

by AndrewBackhouse
14th Jun 2016 5:15 PM
TOOWOOMBA woman Teanna Born has claimed second place in an international body-building competition.

She placed second in the World Fitness Federation Universe competition behind another Aussie, Sarah O'Connor, who hails from the Gold Coast.

Her second place comes after she was crowned Miss World in South Africa last year.

"I'm super stoked to have placed against such a tough line up," she said.

"Congratulations to the new Miss Universe Sarah O'Connor. Girl, you are such an inspiration and I'm excited to watch our friendship grow."

Ms Born thanked her coach Kris Porthill for helping with preparation.

Teanna Born Photo Contributed Contributed

The body builder also thanked her family and friends who she said, "have been behind me from the start and who believed in me".

She also had a message for her critics.

"To the haters who watch my every move; I can't wait to see what's next.

"So much love and appreciation, now it's time to let my hair down."

Ms Born did part of her training at World Gym in Brook St, North Toowoomba.

Her award marks another achievement since she transitioned from being a glamour model to a fitness professional last year.

After a 20 week preparation she entered into her first competition and won the overall female sports-model title.

