Toowoomba trainer's NZ buy pays off at Eagle Farm

Toowoomba trainer Matt Kropp makes an annual buying trip to New Zealand. Picture: Tertius Pickard/AAP

Toowoomba trainer Matt Kropp makes an annual buying trip to New Zealand. Picture: Tertius Pickard/AAP

PROMISING stayer Romakash has vindicated trainer Matt Kropp's decision to make an annual trip to the New Zealand sales with his win at Eagle Farm.

Toowoomba-based Kropp travels his horses around the southern corner of the state and has an excellent strike rate when he ventures to the city.

Kropp has enjoyed plenty of success with New Zealand-bred stayers including Trusty Lad, who won the Three-Year-Old Stayers series in 2018.

Romakash was well backed into $5 on Saturday before winning the Cascade Handicap (2200m).

Kropp said the original mission for Romakash this campaign was the Roma Cup (1640m), in western Queensland, but he decided to switch the gelding to staying races.

Romakash is by New Zealand-based stallion Roc De Cambes who is emerging as a promising sire of stayers.

"I have had a couple by the stallion and they can all gallop if you give them a bit of time," Kropp said.

"I have another one by Roc De Cambes called Proud Rock and he will be handy as well."

After picking up five horses at the New Zealand sales last year, Kropp is looking forward to them stepping out on the racetrack.

Multiple Group One-winning jockey Larry Cassidy gave the gelding a perfect run and predicted there were more staying race wins ahead.

"He was good at Doomben at his previous start and carried on today," Cassidy said.