Toowoomba tops most storm-affected list in state

TOOWOOMBA residents are urged to prepare now for a weekend of wild weather as new figures reveal the city is the state's most storm-affected.

As new data reveals more than one third of Queenslanders underestimate the damage storms can cause, NRMA Insurance revealed Toowoomba, Westbrook and Kearneys Spring were among the most storm-affected areas in the state.

It's a timely reminder for the region as the State Emergency Service readies for possible severe weather systems in the region this weekend after outer areas were lashed by strong winds, tornados and hail this week.

"We're expecting more storms," SES South West regional manager Robert Bundy said.

"People need to be aware that it can be a lovely sunny day in the morning but turn nasty pretty quickly so they need to keep an eye on the systems."

SES crews in Chinchilla received 10 calls for help on Thursday when severe storms swept through the Western Downs.

Jandowae crews were activated to help clear felled trees and help with community clean-up, Mr Bundy said.

NRMA Insurance figures reveal storms cost Queensland more than $660 million each year, with 12 per cent of all home claims in the state last financial year coming from the Darling Downs.

About 65 per cent of state residents reported taking proactive steps to prepare their properties for storms.

"While it's encouraging that so many Queenslanders are taking steps to prepare their homes for oncoming storms, it's still a concern that so many people who live in urban areas, as well as young people, are underestimating the impact storms can have," NRMA Insurance Safer Communities executive general manager Ramana James said.

"While the effects of the drought in some parts of Queensland have been well documented, it's important people do not view the looming storm season as drought relief."

See ses.qld.gov.au for advice and tips on how to prepare properties for the storm season.

Most affected towns and suburbs

Toowoomba Westbrook Buderim Kearneys Spring Tamborine

Figures: NRMA Insurance

