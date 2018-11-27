Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Toowoomba Shebah driver threatened by cabbie: report

27th Nov 2018 9:41 AM | Updated: 12:53 PM

POLICE are investigating an alleged incident in which a Toowoomba ride-share driver claims she was abused and threatened by a taxi driver earlier this month.

A complaint was made to Toowoomba police at the weekend by a female-only ride-share company driver over the alleged incident on November 11.

The Brisbane Times reported the female driver was approached by a Toowoomba taxi driver and told "I'm going to shoot you, tie you up and f*** you just like you've f****d the cab industry".

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey told the Brisbane Times the "violent and misogynistic comments" allegedly made to the driver were "appalling".

"I would urge anyone who is subjected to, or witnesses this kind of behaviour, to report it to police immediately," he said.

editors picks ride sharing shebah taxi toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Gobsmacked mum films snake's long lunch on bat

    premium_icon Gobsmacked mum films snake's long lunch on bat

    Offbeat AN APPLE Tree Creek mother was gobsmacked to discover a python slowly feasting on a bat in her backyard before the school run.

    Man hospitalised fighting Deepwater blaze

    premium_icon Man hospitalised fighting Deepwater blaze

    News A man has been taken to hospital with heat-related illnesses

    ALERTS REISSUED: Deepwater fire now moving south-west

    ALERTS REISSUED: Deepwater fire now moving south-west

    News Residents in the affected areas are urged to evacuate.

    Three cars collide on Quay St

    Three cars collide on Quay St

    News Emergency services on scene

    Local Partners