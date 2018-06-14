Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO
News

Toowoomba roofing company owes hundreds of thousands

Matthew Newton
by
18th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOOWOOMBA roofing company has gone into liquidation owing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Liquidator Anne Meagher of SV Partners in Brisbane was appointed liquidator of Toowoomba Roofing Solutions Pty Ltd in late April.

According to a report on company activities and property by directors Paul MacGinley and Paul McGrath, lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission this month, the company still owes roughly $93,000 in superannuation to its employees.

The report also said the company owed approximately $290,000 to creditors, including $99,000 to the Australian Taxation Office.

Documents lodged with ASIC show the company was still owed $200,000 for works, and had assets totalling approximately $83,000 when it entered liquidation.

Liquidator Anne Meagher was contacted for comment.

liquidation toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list toowoomba roofing solutions
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Premier's $6.7m for hospital business case

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Premier's $6.7m for hospital business case

    Health BUNDABERG will know the site of its new hospital in 2020 with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announcing $6.7 million for a detailed business case.

    Five weird road rules we're breaking

    premium_icon Five weird road rules we're breaking

    News The unexpected ways you could cop a fine

    Deb Frecklington to visit Bundaberg today

    premium_icon Deb Frecklington to visit Bundaberg today

    Politics What the opposition leader will be doing in Bundaberg today.

    OPINION: Government delivers 1100 jobs for Wide Bay

    premium_icon OPINION: Government delivers 1100 jobs for Wide Bay

    Opinion Minister Cameron Dick talks about government's achievements