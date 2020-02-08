Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Storm water flows in East Creek after recent rain in Toowoomba, Monday, February 10, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Storm water flows in East Creek after recent rain in Toowoomba, Monday, February 10, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Environment

Toowoomba region is now in a ‘green drought’: councillor

Tom Gillespie
12th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HEALTHY rainfall has run into the Toowoomba region's catchments, but they aren't enough to declare the end of the current drought, according to the council.

Water and waste chair Cr Nancy Sommerfield said the region was experiencing a "green drought", where rain had changed the colour of the land's surface but failed to make a serious dent in dams, reservoirs or bores.

Community Newsletter SignUp

"(Since last Wednesday) we've had more than 100mm in each of the Cressbrook and Perseverance catchments and about 90mm in the Cooby catchments," she told colleagues at the committee meeting yesterday.

"There was some recharge in the bores, but it's hard to measure just how much those sources got so we'll have to continue to monitor that.

"One of the thing I've been saying in the media is we've got a 'green drought' now.

"There has been good rain, but it's not falling into the dams or the right spots."

Water and waste general manager Damian Platts said experts were warning that the drought was far from over.

"We do have transducers in many of our southern bores, and we have been bringing back (reports of) recharge, which has basically brought those bores back to where they were around three months ago," he said.

"It's a long way from being a drought saviour.

"I was on the phone with GHD, the geohydrologists that are doing that report for us in relation to restriction triggers.

"They're saying 'hold the path', because there's not enough water to change anything."

Much of the region is under medium level water restrictions, with certain areas under higher levels due to issues with the bores."

droughts nancy sommerfield rainfall totals toowoomba toowoomba regional council
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Draft report addresses issues affecting Moneys Creek

        premium_icon Draft report addresses issues affecting Moneys Creek

        News BARGARA locals observed discoloured muddy water flowing into the ocean after the Moneys Creek causeway was opened.

        • 12th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Why you should switch yoyo dieting for mindful eating

        premium_icon Why you should switch yoyo dieting for mindful eating

        News IWC’s Bauer sisters are encouraging mindful eating instead of yoyo dieting.

        • 12th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Man fined for possessing air rifle

        premium_icon Man fined for possessing air rifle

        News A MAN who thought he was doing a good thing has been fined after an appearance in...

        • 12th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Next rideshare hits Bundaberg

        premium_icon Next rideshare hits Bundaberg

        News Drivers can start signing up for the next rideshare application to launch in the...