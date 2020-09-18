Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
John McVeigh.
John McVeigh. Bev Lacey
Politics

Toowoomba MP makes major career announcement

Tobi Loftus
by
18th Sep 2020 9:08 AM | Updated: 10:13 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FEDERAL Member for Groom John McVeigh has this morning announced he will resign from Federal Parliament.

Dr McVeigh submitted his resignation to the Speaker of the House of Representatives this morning. It is effective immediately.

He said he was resigning to spend more time with his wife, Anita, who has been in and out of hospital with an illness.

"Close friends and family are aware that my wife Anita successfully overcame significant illness and surgery in 2018," Dr McVeigh said.

"A further relapse earlier this year that required hospitalisation in Sydney was a tremendous shock to my family.

"That's been the cause for significant reflection over recent months. We are truly blessed as a family that her health is on the improve again.

"It's my family's priority to keep it that way. Hence my need to stand down from being a Federal Member of Parliament."

He said it was not a decision he took lightly.

"I regret what will be a short term disruption here in Groom," he said.

"Whilst I have been humbled to hold a variety of roles in public office, there was nothing more rewarding than working with local constituents, businesses, school communities and other organisations on their issues.

"I wish whoever becomes the next Federal Member for Groom all the very best." 

The second term MP made the announcement outside his electorate office just after 9.15am.

It followed an all-staff staff meeting at 9am.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Dr McVeigh was first elected to Federal Parliament at the 2016 election, and was re-elected in 2019, with 70.48 per cent of the two party preferred vote.

He served as the Minister for Regional Development, Territories and Local Government from 2017 to 2018, under Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. 

He was previously the state MP for Toowoomba South, and before that was a Toowoomba Regional Councillor.

Dr McVeigh's resignation will trigger a by-election in the seat, and take's the government down to 76 'seats in the House of Representatives, a one seat majority.

More to come.

federal parliament john mcveigh toowoomba politics
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW CANDIDATE: Health, hemp at front of campaign for Bundy

        Premium Content NEW CANDIDATE: Health, hemp at front of campaign for Bundy

        News “The major parties keep having their typical bickering... and nothing ever really changes”

        Hot new business heating up with sellout sauces

        Premium Content Hot new business heating up with sellout sauces

        News After claiming the title of world’s hottest shop, even the bravehearted are being...

        • 18th Sep 2020 10:00 AM
        Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

        LONG LIST: The names of those set to appear in court

        Premium Content LONG LIST: The names of those set to appear in court

        News 64 people have been listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today