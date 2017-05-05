Menu
Toowoomba massage therapist Michelle Doole
News

Toowoomba massage therapist blasts 'happy ending' customers

Anton Rose
by
30th Nov 2017 9:58 AM
A TOOWOOMBA remedial massage therapist has hit out after a spate of customers looking for "happy endings" has plagued her business.

"You wouldn't go to a baker to service your car so don't come to a remedial massage therapist to service your sexual needs," Michelle Doole said.

Ms Doole recently moved her business, Modified Toowoomba, to a location in the city's north after operating as a remedial massage therapist from gyms and clients' homes.

Since then, however, Ms Doole said she has been inundated with potential clients proposing sexual favours.

"It varies but since moving into my new location I would get three or four a week inquiring. Luckily for me I haven't had anyone request anything while on the table yet," she said.

"When I was first massaging from home I would have people calling me throughout the night (inquiring for sex)."

Having been warned of the potential for unwarranted sexual advances in the industry while completing her diploma in 2013, the recent influx led her to take to social media to address the issue, stating categorically that "nothing kinky" is offered at Modified Toowoomba.

Ms Doole believes "long-standing preconceptions" and "a few bad eggs" have contributed to what many female therapists face on a daily basis.

"I am happily married and take a strong stance on it," she said.

"It's insulting, while I don't discredit the sex industry that is their chosen profession and this is mine.

"I don't do massages in the homes of someone I don't know because if something happens I might not be able to get out. My amazing clients far outweigh the undesirables coming through."

*Ms Doole's advice for anyone seeking a quality therapist is to ensure they have a registration and provider number to a massage therapy association*

Anton Rose
