Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Toowoomba Courthouse
Toowoomba Courthouse Bev Lacey
News

Toowoomba man ordered off the road for twice drug driving

Peter Hardwick
by
16th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOOWOOMBA man caught twice driving with an illicit drug in his system has been ordered off the road.

Cecil Maurice Mabb was initially pulled over by police patrolling Neil St about 7.25am, October 13, last year, Toowoomba Magistrates Court heard.

A saliva test showed he had marijuana in his system and a subsequent test that was examined by the government laboratory confirmed that, police prosecutor Catherine Steele told the court.

The 39-year-old was again found to have marijuana in his system when pulled over by police driving on Hill St about 11.45am, November 22, the court heard.

On both occasions Mabb had admitted to having used the drug in recent times, Ms Steele said.

The self-represented defendant pleaded guilty to both charges of driving with a relevant drug in his system.

"I have no excuse for my behaviour," Mabb said when asked if he wanted to make any comment.

"I was self-medicating for back pain."

Magistrate Damian Carroll fined him $550 and disqualified him from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for a total three months.

disqualified drug driving magistrates court marijuana toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Man busted for drugs, laser two months into probation

    premium_icon Man busted for drugs, laser two months into probation

    Crime A BUNDY man two months into his 15-month probation order has pleaded guilty to possessing drugs and a laser pointer.

    BUSTED: Explosives, knives, drugs found in home raid

    premium_icon BUSTED: Explosives, knives, drugs found in home raid

    Crime Avenell Heights man to face court after major police haul

    Big changes on horizon for Bundy fishermen, conservationists

    premium_icon Big changes on horizon for Bundy fishermen, conservationists

    Environment Great Sandy Marine Park zoning plan to be reassessed