Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Toowoomba man killed in Warrego Highway crash near Oakey

Tara Miko
by
13th Apr 2019 7:59 AM | Updated: 8:29 AM

A TOOWOOMBA man has died in a two-vehicle-crash near Oakey last night.

The two vehicles collided about 2km from the Oakey turn-off, at Oakey Creek Bridge, on the Warrego Highway about 9.30pm.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews and a specialty unit, and Queensland Ambulance paramedics including critical care were called to the incident by police.

A 47-year-old Harlaxton man was entrapped in the vehicle and had suffered critical injuries.

He died at the scene.

Two people in the second vehicle, a Barney View woman, 47, and a 49-year-old male passenger, were both trapped in the car.

Firefighters cut the pair from the vehicle as paramedics treated them at the scene.

The woman suffered injuries to her pelvis, while the male suffered chest injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the crash.

More Stories

editors picks fatal crash oakey toowoomba toowoomba police toowoomba traffic warrego highway
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Farming empire pursued for alleged $11m debts

    premium_icon Farming empire pursued for alleged $11m debts

    News A well known Queensland farming family, whose members include a bikini model and racing car driver, is being pursued by liquidators for $11 million.

    Qld health's top medical officer backs Bundy medical school

    premium_icon Qld health's top medical officer backs Bundy medical school

    Health Jeannette Young helps outline vision at key meeting

    Bundy's growers plead for reef regulations to be scrapped

    premium_icon Bundy's growers plead for reef regulations to be scrapped

    Politics A public hearing into Reef Regulations was held in Bundaberg.

    Big read: The makings of one of our region's top athletes

    premium_icon Big read: The makings of one of our region's top athletes

    Offbeat Bundy will always be home for Rheed McCracken