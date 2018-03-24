Toowoomba man had 6000 child porn images and child sex doll

DESPITE being found with an imported child sex doll and almost 6000 images and videos of child pornography a Wilsonton man will spend just two months behind bars.

Australian Border Force officers had intercepted a parcel sent from China addressed to Paul James William Bateman, the city's District Court heard.

Police acting on that information went to Bateman's Wilsonton home on November 16, 2016, and seized his phone and other devices on which 5869 child pornography images and videos had been downloaded and stored, Commonwealth prosecutor Carmen De Marco told the court.

Bateman, 31, admitted he had been viewing child pornography for some eight years and had intended to treat the life-like one-metre tall child sex doll as a sex aid.

Ms De Marco said most of the images were category one, the lesser end of seriousness of child pornography, but there were images in each of the categories up to category six, the most serious.

With his parents watching on from the public gallery, Bateman, who regularly wept in the court dock, pleaded guilty to all charges.

The 31-year-old had no relevant previous criminal history, the court heard.

Judge Bernard Porter QC said child pornography was very serious.

"It is not a victimless crime even if the children are not here to tell us about being abused," he said.

However, Judge Porter said he accepted Bateman felt "genuine remorse and shame" and that he had co-operated with police significantly.

Judge Porter sentenced Bateman to 18 months in jail but ordered he be released after having served two months with the remainder of the term suspended for five years.

Bateman was also placed on two years probation.