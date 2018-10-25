Toowoomba loses second pub within days

FOR the second time this week the Anderson family has closed one of its Toowoomba CBD hotels.

The closing of the Settlers Inn Hotel today follows the closure of DeLacy's Hotel yesterday.

The Anderson family, which has run businesses in Toowoomba for more than 100 years, owns those two hotels as well as the Norville Hotel in Russell St.

Family patriarch John Anderson has been in failing health in recent times and his sons Robert and Lachlan have taken over the family business reins.

Lachlan Anderson told The Chronicle the decision to close the hotels was simply a business call.

The Settlers Inn, Ruthven and James Sts has closed its accomdation evicting 10 residents with no notice. October 2018 Bev Lacey

"Due to a cultural shift of people drinking less, plus choosing to drink at home rather than the pub, we have to make hard decisions," he said.

"Toowoomba has an oversupply of pubs and we are sad to have to close two of our family businesses."

Mr Anderson said the family would now focus its efforts on the Norville Hotel and return it to its days of a leading entertainment venue.

"We are adapting with the times and have some exciting elements planned for The Norville Hotel," he said.

"There will be live entertainment Friday, Saturday and Sunday and a new menu.

"As it was the first three storey building in Toowoomba we want to preserve it for generations to come."

Mr Anderson said there were no plans to sell either The Settlers Inn or Delacy's Hotel properties at this stage.

