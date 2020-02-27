Menu
Lindy Chamberlain-Creighton
Toowoomba lecture by Lindy Chamberlain-Creighton

Alexia Austin
27th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
LINDY Chamberlain-Creighton will be coming to Toowoomba to give a talk on faith and courage.

During the lecture, which will be held at St Theresa's Parish Centre at 1.30pm on March 8, she will also touch on her life's journey after being wrongfully convicted of the murder of her daughter Azaria, who was snatched by a dingo in 1980.

The lecture is hosted by the Missionary Sisters of Service and their organisation Highways and Byways.

"Every two years, our sisters invite a speaker to Toowoomba to present the John Wallis Memorial Lecture," Sister Pat Quinn said.

"I had previously seen Lindy on Anh's Brush With Fame, and I was touched by her story.

"I thought it was amazing that this woman has come through with such a positive attitude, and I thought she would be a wonderful choice."

Sr Quinn said Lindy would speak on her story and her relationship with God.

During the event, Bishop Bill Morris will also launch a book of the letters of the founder of the Missionary Sisters of Service, Fr. John Wallis.

RSVPs are required and must be made to marycleary5@bigpond.com by tomorrow.

Tickets to the event are $25.

Toowoomba Chronicle

