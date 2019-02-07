Menswear retailer closes doors, 124 Qld jobs to go

Failed menswear retailer Ed Harry will close its doors for the last time in the coming weeks, leading to the loss of more than 120 jobs across Queensland.

The Hindmarsh-based company, which fell into the hands of administrators last month, has failed to attract a white knight to take over its national network of 87 stores after news its parent company Speciality Men's Apparel Pty Ltd went into administration.

Toowoomba employees will be among the 124 Queensland staff to lose their jobs due to the closures.

On January 15 2019, KPMG's Brendan Richards and Gayle Dickerson were appointed voluntary administrators of the company.

Approximately 100 trade creditors are owed $5.3 million, while close to 500 employees across the country are owed $1.25 million in entitlements. Landlords are owed $2.4 million and 20 secured creditors are owed $4 million.

"Unfortunately, and despite having run a comprehensive sale of business campaign, there have been no viable offers received for the ongoing operations of the Company," Mr Richards said.

"As such, the administrators have no alternative other than to progress to an orderly wind down of the company's operations."

He said the closure of the retailer would occur over a period of six to eight weeks.

Specialty Mens Apparel managing director David Clark thanked the company's staff for their support and efforts during a "difficult period" for the business.

"Our team members and our customers have been incredibly supportive," he said.

"This is a sad time for all those who have put so much into our business."

Ed Harry has been trading since the first "Harry" menswear store was opened in Adelaide in 1932 by Victor Harry, with his son Edward joining the business in 1971.