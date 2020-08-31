Toowoomba hospitals to ban visitors as COVID rules return

ST VINCENT'S Private Hospital will be closed to visitors from 8am tomorrow as Toowoomba enters renewed COVID-19 social distancing restriction.

"Changes have been made at our hospital to protect our vulnerable patients, staff and visiting medical officers," the hospital said in a social media post.

"St Vincent's Private Hospital Toowoomba will be closed to visitors from tomorrow."

Only hospital staff, doctors, patients and persons with medical appointments may access the hospital from tomorrow.

"We encourage all visitors to stay connected and communicate with their loved ones in hospital via telephone or electronic device," it said.

One support person will be able to accompany a maternity and paediatric patient.

Very limited visitor exemptions may be made on compassionate grounds for providing end-of-life support.

St Andrew's Private Hospital will also limit visitors to cases where the patient is a child,

the patient is being provided end of life care or other patients that the executive of the hospital believes is necessary to have visitors for emergency or other compassionate grounds.

"We apologise for the upset and inconvenience this will cause families and friends of our patients however the safety of our staff, doctors and patients must be our number one priority," the hospital staff said in a statement.

