Harristown SHS bomb threat
Breaking

High school evacuated after anonymous bomb threat

Tara Miko
by
5th Sep 2018 1:45 PM

AN ANONYMOUS bomb threat to a Toowoomba high school has triggered an evacuation of students and staff.

Police are searching Harristown State High School after the school received an anonymous call this afternoon.

The call was made to authorities about 1.30pm.

Police at Harristown State High School where an anonymous bomb threat was phoned in this afternoon.
Police at Harristown State High School where an anonymous bomb threat was phoned in this afternoon. Neville Madsen

Students and staff are being evacuated to the main oval as a precaution after the threat was phoned in.

One Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew is at the scene as well as Queensland Ambulance paramedics.

A police spokesman said the threat would be investigated but there was nothing to indicate it was a credible threat.

"The school will be searched," the police spokesman said.

Toowoomba Chronicle

