Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Soccer

Toowoomba Football League live: Willowburn vs Rockville

15th Sep 2019 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLICK PLAY IN THE PLAYER ABOVE TO WATCH ALL THE ACTION  OF TODAY'S MATCH LIVE!

The Chronicle will livestream all four senior grand finals with Toowoomba powerhouse club Willowburn hoping to secure a premiership hat-trick.

Just click on the play button on the video above to join the action to tune in to all the action at Toowoomba's Clive Berghofer Stadium.

A replay of the matches will also be available after the games have concluded.

Toowoomba Football League grand finals: 

SUNDAY

9am Conference Men: Warwick Wolves vs St Albans.
11am Championship Men: Willowburn vs Garden City.
1pm Premier Women: Willowburn vs Rockville.
3pm Premier Men: Willowburn vs USQ FC.

More Stories

clive berghofer stadium conference men garden city rockville toowoomba football league willowburn
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Land owner taken to hospital after Monduran fires

    premium_icon Land owner taken to hospital after Monduran fires

    News QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) spent last night containing the Monduran fires.

    New laws passed in parliament to protect farmers

    premium_icon New laws passed in parliament to protect farmers

    News Tough new laws have passed in parliament this week

    Fire and rescue services on scene at large bushfire

    premium_icon Fire and rescue services on scene at large bushfire

    News CREWS are working to contain a large bushfire burning in the vicinity of Carmans...

    Fireys at the scene of vegetation fire in Bargara

    premium_icon Fireys at the scene of vegetation fire in Bargara

    News FOUR crews are responding to a vegetation fire in Bargara.