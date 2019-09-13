Toowoomba Football League: Chance to enjoy finals live

IT'S Football League finals and you can enjoy all this year's grand final excitement via our exclusive new live-streaming service.

The Chronicle will livestream all four senior grand finals with Toowoomba powerhouse club Willowburn hoping to secure a premiership hat-trick.

All you have to do is look for the story at the top of The Chronicle home page on Sunday and click on the video to play it.

Toowoomba Football League grand finals:

SUNDAY

9am Conference Men: Warwick Wolves vs St Albans.

11am Championship Men: Willowburn vs Garden City.

1pm Premier Women: Willowburn vs Rockville.

3pm Premier Men: Willowburn vs USQ FC.

If you are not a current digital subscriber, you can sign up now or before the games.

The Chronicle will also run full replays of the matches in the days following the finals - so even if you're there live, you'll be able to relive that special moment.

Don't miss this easy to enjoy chance to follow the best footy in Toowoomba.