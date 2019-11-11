Menu
Toowoomba Downs Club will remain a men's only venue after a vote on Thursday.
News

Toowoomba club to remain men’s only after gender vote

Alexia Austin
11th Nov 2019 2:57 PM | Updated: 2:57 PM
THE Downs Club will remain a men's only venue after a gender vote at the premises last Thursday.

A majority of members voted in favour of the club becoming women-inclusive, however they did not secure the 75 per cent required to change the club's constitution.

The Downs Club is a "businessman's social club," which accepts membership applications from men only but is "open to non-members for all types of functions and weddings".

The club held a gender forum in September to discuss the vote and Toowoomba residents were divided on the issue.

"I think this will pretty much destroy what the Downs Club has to offer, without the perceived membership gain they may hope comes with it. Ladies are more than welcome in most areas of the club for a range of functions and meals, but make that inclusive and I think the male only membership will drop," Julian Lansmith said.

"What's the point? We have our own clubs, we don't need to take over another one," Caitlyn Kersley said.

The vote comes in the wake of other gentlemen-only clubs across the state voting to become inclusive.

Last year the members of the exclusive Tattersall's Club in Brisbane voted to allow women membership for the first time in its 150-year history.

The committee was contacted for comment.

Toowoomba Chronicle

