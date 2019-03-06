Tooth decay big issue for Bundy

DOCTOR SAYS: Dr Adrian Frick would like to see fluoride introduced in to the Bundaberg water supply.

DOCTOR SAYS: Dr Adrian Frick would like to see fluoride introduced in to the Bundaberg water supply. Mike Knott BUN121118FLU1

ORAL health data has revealed staggeringly high numbers of tooth decay in children and seniors.

Data released by Queensland Health's oral health services has revealed 43 per cent of children aged five to six years, and 55 per cent of those aged five to 14, had experienced dental decay with the figure rising to 70 per cent for indigenous children.

Bundaberg dentist Adrian Frick said the town had an incredibly high rate of tooth decay and encouraged fluoride.

"Fluoride has never been in our water, people think we had it but we never have and we've always had high decay,” Dr Frick said.

"Our decay rates are two-and-a-half times the average. Fluoride would reduce that.”

Mr Frick said it was common practice for him to be pulling numerous teeth from patients to replace them with false teeth and crowns.

"The three main things for teeth is to brush them properly, reduce sugar intake and include fluoride,” he said.

"But the bigger issue here is the State Government needs to take control. Personally I don't believe this is something council should be responsible for; it needs to be mandated by state health as a public health issue.

"I'm hoping we can change the legislation so state governments can step in and handle it.

"(Fluoride) really works and it's really safe.”

A council spokesman said they did not want to pass on the cost to ratepayers and reinforced their view that the public health issue should be a State Government responsibility.

Australian Medical Association Queensland president Dr Dilip Dhupelia said local councils, including Bundaberg, were seemingly unwilling to accept the health benefits of fluoride.

"... we are calling on the State Government to rectify the problem urgently by mandating fluoride in all drinking water supplies,” Dr Dhupelia said.

The 2018 Report of the Queensland chief health officer found children accounted for one quarter of all hospitalisations for dental conditions.

"Community water fluoridation is a cost effective and equitable means of increasing exposure to the protective effects of fluoride, thereby reducing tooth decay across the population,” the report found.

Dr Dhupelia said water fluoridation was not financial prohibitive, costing between 60 cents and $1 per person per year.

Health Minister Dr Steven Miles said fluoride was the cheapest and most effective way of providing oral health benefits to an entire community.

"Water fluoridation has been practised around the world for more than 60 years and has been endorsed by the Australian Medical Association, World Health Organisation and American Academy of Paediatrics, and poses no known health risks to babies, young children, adults or the elderly,” Dr Miles said.

"Under Queensland law it is up to local governments to supply their communities with fluoridated water.

"I again call upon Mayor Dempsey to provide fluoride to Bundaberg's children.”

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesman said they had a hospitalisation rate of 1000.2 per 100,000 for dental issues in children.

"This data represents 244 children across our region,” he said.

"Fluoride in drinking water supplies is good for teeth and for the health of Queenslanders.

"Drinking water fluoridation has been proven as a safe and effective means of preventing tooth decay in people of all ages.”