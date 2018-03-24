TOOT TOOT: Queen's Baton on board our steam train

The Australian Sugar Cane Railway steam train will be taking the Queen's Baton on a trip around the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens today.

IT'S a big day for Bundaberg.

The Queen's Baton Relay will soon make it's way round the region as part of it's tour in the lead up to the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games next month.

The excitement will kickstart at the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens today with the Australian Sugar Cane Railway (ASCR) selected to carry the Queen's Baton Relay in what will be the society's 30th year of operation.

The steam train will carry the Queen's Baton around the gardens this afternoon along the first official portion of Bundaberg's 6km relay route.

ASCR member Russell Wormington was selected by the society to drive the train during the relay because of his family connection to locomotives.

"My dad actually drove one of the locomotives we have in the shed here when it was in operation for the Bingera Sugar Mill,” Russell said.

"He got his steam ticket in 1948 on it and I got mine on the same loco in 2013. Now I am involved with the society as we work to restore it.

"I'm very proud and pleased to be chosen to drive the locomotive on Saturday for the Queen's Baton. It's something that will be very special for me for probably the rest of my life.

"I think it is a very good thing for the town, just to have the baton come through and show off what we have got in Bundaberg because there is not many places around Australia that have what we have in this gardens.”

Bundaberg Special School student Ayla Buteux will carry the Queen's Baton aboard the train.

Mum Kerri Buteux said Ayla's teachers had unanimously decided to nominate her to be a batonbearer.

"It's pretty exciting,” Ms Buteux said.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for Ayla.

"Carrying the baton through the Botanic Gardens is just perfect for Ayla as we often come here as a family to feed the ducks and take a ride on the train.”

To find out exactly where the Queen's Baton will be headed today, as well as road closures around the region, click here.