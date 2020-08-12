Tools stolen, tractor crashed into dam

Bundaberg Police are investigating after tools and a tractor were stolen earlier this week. Photo: Mike Knott

BUNDABERG police are investigating after a property on Rubyanna Rd was unlawfully entered sometime between Monday and Tuesday.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said unknown offenders have reportedly stolen a Kubota tractor and driven through a cane field and into a dam.

She said there were also a number of other items stolen, including two AEG cordless drills, an angle grinder and Sidchrome toolbox containing numerous hand tools.

Anyone who has any information in relation to the matter is urged to contact police and quote the police reference number QP2001683462.

Police can be contacted via PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.