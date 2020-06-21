Tools stolen from vehicle in Bundy South

AN ARRAY of tools has been reported stolen from a vehicle in Bundaberg South.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said that between June 14 and 15, a thief broke into a vehicle parked on Hargreaves St, Bundaberg South and stole tools including two Stanley socket sets, Milwaukee battery grinder and battery chargers and Kinchcrome screwdriver and spanner set.

“If anyone has any information to contact police and quote QP2001247932,” Sen Const Duncan said.

If you have information you can contact Policelink via 131 444 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.