Tools found by police, believed to be stolen

FOUND: Tools now at the Bundaberg Police Station. Contributed

BUNDABERG police have found tools believed to be stolen.

If you are the owner of the tools phone police and quote the reference number QP1801170763.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said it was a timely reminder for people to mark tools to help police identify their rightful owner.

"Inexpensive and simple engraving tools are available for this purpose at your local hardware store,” she said.

You can report information about a crime to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.