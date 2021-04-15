TOOLS DOWN: Local Men’s Shed to shut up shop

The Bargara Men's Shed will be in 'hibernation' while it searches for a new home.

For the last seven years the Bargara Men’s Shed has changed the lives of men in Bargara and built ‘Buddy Benches’ for local schools.

But now the Bargara shed faces and imminent closure until they can find a new home with the lease expiring in a matter of days.

For the last few years the men’s shed has had a ‘peppercorn’ lease at a shed on the grounds of Community Lifestyle Support.

But now with the lease expiring and shed structure in storage, their gear has been packed into shipping containers and they have nowhere to go.

“In the last seven and a half years we’ve made more than 34 land submissions to various people, including state and local governments, businesses corporations and some large landholders and all those have been rejected,” said Bargara Men’s Shed president and founding member Peter ‘Pedro’ Ryan.

“We’ve come to the end of our tether here, after all out hard wok of trying find somewhere to relocate to so we’ve got to go basically into hibernation until we can find a suitable area.

“It’s very disappointing and disheartening for the members, but we’re very adamant … that this shed will continue regardless and we’ll continue doing what we can to try and secure a good outcome.”

At the moment the Bargara Men’s Shed had 40 members with their youngest aged 56. Their oldest member passed away last month at the age of 96.

The Bargara Men’s Shed has changed the lives of its members by helping improve mental health.



While the members are able to join other Men’s Sheds around the region, the group have made it clear they want to keep the Bargara group together.

“We’ve had some guys come here, in some cases, with severe depression and anxiety,” Mr Ryan said.

“The comradeship the guys provide, friendliness and doing things with their hands has a remarkable impact and we’ve had some really good results.

“To the point where some of the wives have spoken with me privately and said ‘can’t believe the change in the guy’.”

Throughout the country there are more than 1000 Men’s Shed helping play an integral part in help men’s health and mental health.

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said while they acknowledged the current lease arrangements were always going to end, it was “bitterly disappointing” that no levels of government had been able to secure, find or give the Bargara Men’s Shed security.

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said the LNP committed funding to help the Bargara Men’s Shed during the last election.

“Not only has the planning and funds been made available for a new shed to be built on an appropriate block of land, we’ve never been able to get satisfaction, particularly from the state government, around what some crown land might have been made available,” he said.

“The reason I say it’s disappointing is we’ve managed to find land and other opportunities for all other Men’s Shed in some capacity, whether it’s in Bundaberg, Childers or Burnett Heads.

“The Men’s Shed here has been quite dignified in trying to find an alternative home.”

Mr Bennett said at the last election the LNP committed funding towards the purchase of land for the Bargara Men’s Shed.

Bundaberg MP Tom Smith said he had been working with the Bargara Men’s Shed for the last couple of weeks to help them out.

“We’ve been talking to the Minister’s office and getting the department to get in touch as well to see what outcomes we can find,” he said.

“At the end of the day it’s going to take a holistic approach, we’re going to make sure we’re working with the Bargara Men’s Shed and local council as well, and through the department and Minister.

“It’s something I’m very, very keen to be helping out where I can and we want fingers crossed and make sure they continue doing that great work they’re doing in our community.”



In October last year legislation changed where the market value of land provided to a Men’s or Women’s Shed group could be 100 per cent tax deductible to the owner.