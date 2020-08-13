‘Too short’: Uproar over supermarket outfit

A British woman has labelled a UK supermarket sexist after she was told to cover up her legs in a heatwave. Picture: Twitter / Lauren O'Connor

A British woman has labelled a UK supermarket sexist after she was told to cover up her legs in a heatwave. Picture: Twitter / Lauren O'Connor

A woman has labelled a supermarket "sexist" after she claims she was told her hot pants were "too short".

British woman Lauren O'Connor popped to UK supermarket Sainsbury's on Wednesday in a pair of pink cotton shorts and a baggy stripped T-shirt.

Europe is currently in the midst of a summer heatwave with temperatures in the UK peaking at 34C for the sixth day in a row.

But her light outfit appeared to be inappropriate inside the store, with Lauren writing she was approached by a staff member and told to "pull my T-shirt down" in a lengthy Twitter post.

"I'm so angry right now. Just been approached by a @sainsburys staff member in Staines store to 'pull my t shirt down'," she wrote.

"An elderly man made comment to staff member who felt compelled to come over and tell me as I was shopping. It's 32 degrees. If I want to wear shorts I will.

RELATED: Supermarket's swimsuit ban sparks fury

A British woman has labelled a UK supermarket sexist after she was told to cover up her legs in a heatwave. Picture: Twitter/Lauren O'Connor

"For reference, this is my outfit. All I wanted was ice lollies and I get shamed in store doing so."

Lauren went on to state she was "disappointed" and asked when society was going to "stop telling women how to dress?"

"Especially when topless men frequent supermarkets, which I highly doubt are told to change," she said.

Lauren ended by saying she was "livid" about the experience and felt "so tired of having to defend my existence and love of booty shorts".

This is the outfit Lauren was wearing when she said she was told her pants were ‘too short’. Picture: Twitter/Lauren O'Connor

Many slammed the supermarket's response to the outfit, labelling it "disgusting" and "unwarranted".

"Hope you told them to f**k off," one person responded after hearing Lauren's plight.

"That's insanity. There's was a girl in a bra buying an ice lolly in my local yesterday," another said.

"This is shocking," one woman wrote, as another said it was "ridiculous".

One person said: "That's disgusting. Why do people love giving their unwarranted opinions?"

Not everyone sympathised though, labelling Lauren a "self-entitled Karen" and adding the pants were "very short".

On Twitter, a spokesperson for Sainsbury's apologies to Lauren, stating they were "so sorry about the experience" she had in store.

An investigation into the incident has also been launched.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

Originally published as 'Too short': Uproar over supermarket outfit