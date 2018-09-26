Menu
Today's scheduled Ipswich race meeting may be transferred to Monday after an irrigation system malfunction caused problems.
Horses

'Too much water': Why today's Ipswich meeting was called off

David Lems
by
26th Sep 2018 1:56 PM
RACING: A malfunction in the Ipswich Turf Club's irrigation system resulted in today's Ipswich race meeting being called off.

Club general manager Brett Kitching said the decision to call off the eight-race program was made by stewards "on the advice of the jockeys''.

Kitching said jockeys inspected the track surface and reported their concerns.

"We got the stewards out yesterday. There was a problem with the irrigation system on Monday night,'' Kitching said, explaining what triggered the unfortunate situation.

"It come on itself. It malfunctioned so there was an area of the track that got over-watered.''

Kitching said although the surface water had drained off this morning, the jockeys expressed concerns about pulling up off a good four or soft five (track surface) into a heavy eight.

Once they reported that to stewards, a decision was made not to race.

 

The race surface jockeys were concerned about after an unfortunate over-watering problem at Bundamba.
It was the first time in 14 years as general manager that Kitching could recall a meeting called off under such circumstances.

"It happens now and again. I think Lismore recently and a similar sort of thing happened down in Victoria recently,'' Kitching said.

"It's the first time here.''

Kitching said Racing Queensland would make a decision on whether to transfer the meeting to Monday after further track inspections.

    Local Partners